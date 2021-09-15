Investment Association appoints seven directors to board

Seven directors have been appointed to join the Investment Association's board of directors. Alexander Altinger, Catherine O'Reilly, Hassan Elmasry, Stephen Cohen, Sean Hagerty, Peter Harrison, and Chris Hill will join the board effectively immediately.

The appointees join the board from a range of firms, including large asset managers and boutique firms, which is part of IA's commitment to be representative of investment management sector.

Keith Skeoch, chief of the Investment Association Board, said: "It's a great pleasure to welcome Alexandra, Catherine, Hassan, Stephen, Sean, Peter and Chris to the IA's Board. Their expertise and insight will enable the IA to remain an authoritative voice for the investment management industry."

Investment Association to launch six sectors next week as original plans for eight fall flat The new directors will replace existing vacancies and directors whose second and final term of office expired at the IA's annual general meeting.

"We also owe a great deal to the directors whose terms of office have come to an end today - they have helped to steer the industry during a very tumultuous period," adds Skeoch.

Altinger is a chief executive at J O Hambro Capital Management. She brings 28 years' experience in the wealth and management industry across Europe, Asia, and the US.

She previously spent four years as CEO of Sandaire Investment Office, a UK multi-family office where she led business integration after Sandaire acquired Lord North Street Private Office. Altinger is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA UK Advisory Council.

O'Reilly is regional managing director and chief administrative officer at Fiera Capital. She joined the firm as vice president and chief administrative officer in 2019 and is currently senior vice president and regional managing partner for the Fiera Capital's London office. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales having qualified with PwC London.

Elmasry is a managing partner and lead portfolio manager at Independent Franchise Partners. He brings 30 years' experience managing equity portfolios for institutional clients. Prior to co-founding Franchise Partner, Elmasry was a managing director at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

IA reinstates yield tests and enforcement for income sectors Cohen is a member of the global executive committee and chairs the EMEA executive committee at Blackrock. Prior to this, he was head of iShares and wealth business and index investments in EMEA where he was responsible for leading BlackRock's relationship with wealth management firms and platforms.

Hagerty is managing director at Vanguard Europe where he is responsible for leading operations and distribution efforts of the European business. He joined Vanguard in 1997 and has held various management positions.

Harrison is group chief executive at Schroders. Between May 2014 and April 2016, he was an executive director and head of investment at the firm.

Hill is chief executive at Hargreaves Lansdown. Prior to this role he was chief financial officer at Travelex UK and CFO and executive director at IG Group Holdings.

Investment Association is a trade body that represents investment managers and investment management firms. Its 250 members manage £8.5 trillion of assets..