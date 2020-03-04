Saunderson House
Private equity bid values Saunderson House owner at £206m
Recommended cash offer
Saunderson House owner abandons sale
Number of offers
Saunderson House's Stephens exits for Tacit IM
30 years' experience in wealth management
Saunderson House hires Close Brothers' Stephens as discretionary head
Joins from Close Brothers
How the VCT sector is maturing
On the radar of small-cap fund managers
What are the big sustainable investment themes for next year and beyond? (Part I)
As 2017 approaches, sustainable investment is high on the agenda for many fund managers and experts. Here, they reveal which areas will make headlines and how they will gain exposure to them within their portfolios.
Can the rally in Japanese equities continue?
Sluggish growth and weak domestic spending
Finalists revealed for Investment Research Awards 2016
Rewarding quality research
What is your current US allocation and how are you gaining exposure? (Part II)
In the second part of our special feature, multi-asset managers explain their US positioning in the face of further market volatility as interest rate rises loom and the presidential election campaign enters its final months.
Europe versus US: Where are the best high yield opportunities?
With Mario Draghi extending the ECB's QE programme this month, and investors returning to US high yield following a number of recent sell-offs, managers tell Investment Week which areas of the credit sphere are likely to outperform in the coming months...