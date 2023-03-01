Rathbones' AUM down 11.6% in 2022

Profit before tax totalled £64.1m (£90.5m in 2021) and underlying profit before tax was £97.1m (£120.7m for 2021).

Its FUAM was £60.2bn at 31 December 2022, down from £68.2bn at 31 December 2021, which Rathbones' CEO Paul Stockton said was due to "uncertainty across UK and global markets, driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility" which "contributed to an adverse movement" on assets' values last year across markets.

This total was comprised of £45.1bn in its investment management business (which was £50.3bn at the end of 2021), £11bn in the Rathbones Funds business (down from £13bn) and £4.1bn in Saunderson House (a decline from £4.9bn in the period).

This resulted in an underlying operating profit margin of 21.3% (2021 it was 27.7%), which Stockton said was "in line with expectations after planned investment in change and technology".

In the results, the firm's chair Clive Bannister reflected that much of the market called 2022 inaccurately, with "few of us correctly predicted the full global economic impacts of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, together with implications of the unprovoked war in Ukraine".

But the chair found spots of optimism, saying he was looking forward to seeing the "continued benefits" of its Saunderson House acquisition.

The £150m deal was completed in June last year, and in his review, Bannister said it remained a key part of the firm's growth strategy for 2023.

"Fostering this growth and delivering on our digital transformation agenda... will allow us to improve operating margins by the end of 2024," he said.

Stockton said the plan was for the company to be fully integrated by the end of this year, and remained "on track" to invest £40m in the programme.

Assets under management decline

Focusing on its asset management wing, Stockton said the industry as a whole saw outflows in single-strategy funds in the year, with a 13.8% reduction in industry-wide funds under management and administration.

The firm's single-strategy funds experienced net outflows of £400m in the year, versus net inflows of £1.2bn last year, representing 4.5% of opening funds under management and administration, as investors favoured value stocks over its "relative overweight position" in growth-oriented stocks.

"As the year progressed, we saw a reduction in the level of outflows as investors began to adopt higher risk positions as inflation and interest rate fears abated somewhat," he said.

During the latter half of the year, the group's investment performance benefited from an underweight exposure to both fixed income securities and North American equities, relative to the PIMFA Balanced index.

As mentioned above, this led to an overall decline of 11.6% in Rathbones' FUAM for the year.