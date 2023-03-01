Rathbones' AUM down 11.6% in 2022

Preliminary results

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
Profit before tax totalled £64.1m (£90.5m in 2021) and underlying profit before tax was £97.1m (£120.7m for 2021).
Image:

Profit before tax totalled £64.1m (£90.5m in 2021) and underlying profit before tax was £97.1m (£120.7m for 2021).

The preliminary results for Rathbones Group reflects the “difficult” year 2022 was in markets, with its total funds under management down 11.6% for the year.

Its FUAM was £60.2bn at 31 December 2022, down from £68.2bn at 31 December 2021, which Rathbones' CEO Paul Stockton said was due to "uncertainty across UK and global markets, driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility" which "contributed to an adverse movement" on assets' values last year across markets.

This total was comprised of £45.1bn in its investment management business (which was £50.3bn at the end of 2021), £11bn in the Rathbones Funds business (down from £13bn) and £4.1bn in Saunderson House (a decline from £4.9bn in the period).

Rathbone Greenbank Investments hires head of investments

Profit before tax totalled £64.1m (£90.5m in 2021) and underlying profit before tax was £97.1m (£120.7m for 2021).

This resulted in an underlying operating profit margin of 21.3% (2021 it was 27.7%), which Stockton said was "in line with expectations after planned investment in change and technology".

In the results, the firm's chair Clive Bannister reflected that much of the market called 2022 inaccurately, with "few of us correctly predicted the full global economic impacts of the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, together with implications of the unprovoked war in Ukraine".

But the chair found spots of optimism, saying he was looking forward to seeing the "continued benefits" of its Saunderson House acquisition.

The £150m deal was completed in June last year, and in his review, Bannister said it remained a key part of the firm's growth strategy for 2023.

"Fostering this growth and delivering on our digital transformation agenda... will allow us to improve operating margins by the end of 2024," he said.

Stockton said the plan was for the company to be fully integrated by the end of this year, and remained "on track" to invest £40m in the programme.

Assets under management decline

Focusing on its asset management wing, Stockton said the industry as a whole saw outflows in single-strategy funds in the year, with a 13.8% reduction in industry-wide funds under management and administration.

The firm's single-strategy funds experienced net outflows of £400m in the year, versus net inflows of £1.2bn last year, representing 4.5% of opening funds under management and administration, as investors favoured value stocks over its "relative overweight position" in growth-oriented stocks.

"As the year progressed, we saw a reduction in the level of outflows as investors began to adopt higher risk positions as inflation and interest rate fears abated somewhat," he said.

During the latter half of the year, the group's investment performance benefited from an underweight exposure to both fixed income securities and North American equities, relative to the PIMFA Balanced index.

As mentioned above, this led to an overall decline of 11.6% in Rathbones' FUAM for the year.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Baillie Gifford and Morgan Stanley offer worst maximum drawdowns across Global and North America funds

Pessimism out of fashion as markets adopt 'cherry thinking'

More on Companies

The first two charity partners are Smart Works and IntoUniversity, which will each receive an annual donation of £100,000 from the foundation for the next two years.
Companies

AJ Bell unveils charitable foundation

AJ Bell Futures Foundation

Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 March 2023 • 2 min read
AssetCo CEO Campbell Fleming
Companies

AssetCo enters partnership to bring funds to the US

InvestCloud

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 01 March 2023 • 1 min read
SJP has long faced industry criticism over the transparency of its client charges.
Companies

SJP pre-tax profits up 42% but Consumer Duty changes loom

St James’s Place has reported a rise in pre-tax profits of 42% in 2022, but this year the advice firm plans changes to how it operates to comply with the incoming Consumer Duty rules.

Laura Miller
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

RM Funds tables proposal to replace Alvarium as Home REIT's investment adviser

01 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Investec Wealth & Investment CEO departs

01 March 2023 • 1 min read
03

AssetCo enters partnership to bring funds to the US

01 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Artemis poaches head of impact equities from Columbia Threadneedle

01 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford and Morgan Stanley offer worst maximum drawdowns across Global and North America funds

01 March 2023 • 3 min read
06

Rathbones' AUM down 11.6% in 2022

01 March 2023 • 2 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot