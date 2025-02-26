Rathbones profits surge 73% while outflows rise following IW&I integration

According to the company's results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2024 released today (26 February), pre-tax profits stood at £99.6m in 2024, up from £57.6m a year before, an increase "largely reflecting acquisition and integration costs related to the combination with IW&I, along with higher amortisation charges following the transaction", the company said. Funds under management and administration (FUMA), meanwhile, ticked up from £105.3bn at the end of December 2023 to £109.2bn a year later, including £43bn from IW&I, a 3.7% growth. Rathbones assets dip to £108.8bn despite i...