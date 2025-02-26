Rathbones profits surge 73% while outflows rise following IW&I integration

FUMA also increases

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

UK wealth and asset manager Rathbones has seen its profits before tax increase by 72.9% during the course of 2024, while outflows surged by 58.8% following and integration of Investec Wealth & Investment (IW&I) and Saunderson House into one combined business.

According to the company's results for the 12 months ended 31 December 2024 released today (26 February), pre-tax profits stood at £99.6m in 2024, up from £57.6m a year before, an increase "largely reflecting acquisition and integration costs related to the combination with IW&I, along with higher amortisation charges following the transaction", the company said.  Funds under management and administration (FUMA), meanwhile, ticked up from £105.3bn at the end of December 2023 to £109.2bn a year later, including £43bn from IW&I, a 3.7% growth.  Rathbones assets dip to £108.8bn despite i...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Duo behind Hipgnosis Songs sale launch activist investment trust Achilles

Almost half of UK retail investors expect 'emergency financial' government measures to rock capital markets

More on Companies

SJP hands £4.6bn multi-asset management mandate to Royal London AM
Companies

SJP hands £4.6bn multi-asset management mandate to Royal London AM

After Schroders given sustainable mandate

Jen Frost
Jen Frost
clock 26 February 2025 • 2 min read
Warren Buffett dismisses worries over 'extraordinary cash position' amid major stock sales last year
Companies

Warren Buffett dismisses worries over 'extraordinary cash position' amid major stock sales last year

Annual letter to shareholders

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 25 February 2025 • 2 min read
Unigestion and Kepler Cheuvreux join forces to set up public equities asset manager
Companies

Unigestion and Kepler Cheuvreux join forces to set up public equities asset manager

€3bn in assets under management

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 21 February 2025 • 1 min read
Trustpilot