Rathbones reports minor AUM boost pre-Investec W&I merger

Rathbones recorded net inflows into its discretionary and managed business of £303m, a 2.6% annual growth rate.

The latter purchased Rathbones for £839m deal back in April, but the trading period update covers the three months prior the deal, a collaboration Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbones, said "represents a significant opportunity in our sector to become the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager".

In the notice, Stockton also said the new prospectus and circulation regarding the merger will be published later on in Q2.

For the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023, the AUM inflows split into £45.8m to Rathbones' investment management business, up from £45.1bn as of 31 December last year, £114.bn into Rathbones funds business and £3.7bn into Saunderson House, which the group completed the acquisition of in August last year.

Its net operating income also increased from 6.4% compared with the previous quarter, to £117.8m.

Stockton said the firm remained "on track" to meet the targets laid out for the year in 2022's preliminary results.