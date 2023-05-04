Rathbones reports minor AUM boost pre-Investec W&I merger

Merger prospectus due in Q2

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Rathbones recorded net inflows into its discretionary and managed business of £303m, a 2.6% annual growth rate.
Rathbones reported an increase of 1.1% in its total funds under management and administration for Q1 2023, totalling £60.9bn in its final set of results before it combines with Investec W&I UK.

The latter purchased Rathbones for £839m deal back in April, but the trading period update covers the three months prior the deal, a collaboration Paul Stockton, CEO of Rathbones, said "represents a significant opportunity in our sector to become the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager".

In the notice, Stockton also said the new prospectus and circulation regarding the merger will be published later on in Q2.

Rathbones retains all Square Mile ratings following Investec W&I merger

For the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023, the AUM inflows split into £45.8m to Rathbones' investment management business, up from £45.1bn as of 31 December last year, £114.bn into Rathbones funds business and £3.7bn into Saunderson House, which the group completed the acquisition of in August last year.

Rathbones also recorded net inflows into its discretionary and managed business of £303m, a 2.6% annual growth rate.

Its net operating income also increased from 6.4% compared with the previous quarter, to £117.8m.

Stockton said the firm remained "on track" to meet the targets laid out for the year in 2022's preliminary results.

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
