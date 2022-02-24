Pre-tax profits soar 30% at Rathbones

Total funds under management and administration (FUMA) at Rathbones totalled £68.2bn at the end of 2021

Total funds under management and administration (FUMA) at the group totalled £68.2bn at the end of 2021, up 24.7% compared to the end of last year, when the asset manager closed at £54.7bn.

Investment management funds reached £50.3bn, an increase of 12% over last year, which ended the previous period at £44.9bn.

An additional £4.9bn was taken in following the completion of the firm's acquisition of wealth manager Saunderson House in October 2021.

Rathbones funds totalled £13bn over the year, an increase of 32.7% compared to 2020, which closed at £9.8bn.

"We set out our focused strategy over two years ago and it has driven some considerable and positive changes within the business over that period," said Paul Stockton, Rathbones chief executive.

"It is clear from the results we are publishing today that Rathbones is building strong organic growth momentum, complemented by value-added acquisitions, which has led to total funds under management and advice (FUMA) growth of 24.7% to £68.2 billion in the year," he added.

Net inflows of discretionary and managed funds totalled £1.3bn in 2021, up 30% compared to 2020, when they totalled £1bn.

Inflows into the firm's multi-asset fund range reached £0.5bn during 2021, compared to £0.2bn achieved in both 2020 and 2019.

Flows into its single strategy fund also grew by 20% year-on-year, to £1.2bn.

Rathbones funds generated total net inflows of £2.1bn over the period, a £0.6bn jump on 2020.

"After a decade of significant growth, the Rathbones of today offers a holistic range of wealth management and advice services, complemented by a high-quality fund management business; our December 2021 announcement to rename the company to Rathbones Group reflects this," added Stockton.