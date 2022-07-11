SIF 2022: 'ESG is a journey - collaborate to meet the challenges'

Rebecca Kowalski, founder of Overstory finance said for a sustainable investment proposition to add maximum value to the business, it's important for firms to achieve integration with their existing solutions and services and suitability to the preferences of their clients.

"Clients should be informed of their choices, there are so many themes that adviser can easily find something to get the conversation started with, "she added. "Know what you are recommending but stay realistic and don't get over-enthusiastic. We can't change the world overnight."

A framework that meets regulatory requirements and ensures compliance and efficiency and advisers or appointed specialists who are confident and comfortable with the subject are key, according to Kowalski. "Clients need to be educated about the risks and engaged with the opportunities."

When it comes to data needs, she added, clients do not have to see all the analysis. "It's about sharing easily understandable information with them. Data is mainly important to the fund selector."

Kowalski has worked for several leading IFA firms over the past two decades. She is also a Chartered financial planner and fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute. With the knowledge she gained throughout her career, Kowalski decided to found her own consultancy Overstory Finance in 2021. "I wanted to see if I could use what I had learned over the years to integrate a sustainable investment proposition across all parts of a firm's processes and services," she said.

Bogdan Pop, investment analyst at Saunderson House, said the pandemic moved ESG into the mainstream: "The investment industry asserts ESG has always been a priority, and existed long before its ever-present initialism. This is true to some extent, but the impact of the virus shone a light on longstanding global challenges in a way that promoted ESG from a niche, ‘nice to have' area of the corporate world."

Pop added that Saunderson House is very passionate about responsible investing. "Constant communication and putting a lot of effort in expertise and knowledge are key."

He said: "As economic growth and inflation moderate following the post-Covid recovery, businesses with strong ESG characteristics, a good predictor of quality, could prove resilient."

Pop joined Saunderson House in September 2018 and is accountable for the responsible investing proposition and model portfolios, which he helped develop. He holds the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing.

Being asked what should be next on the ESG journey, Pop said even though there has been a lot of improvement in the ESG space over the past two years, advisers as well as clients will ideally become even more passionate and interested in it over the next decade.

Kowalski added: "It's a learning curve. Advisers committed to making a difference should be recognised more and everyone within the industry who believes in the importance of increasing their ESG focus, should collaborate to meet the challenges that come with it."