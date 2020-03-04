Russia
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
The case for emerging markets as political tensions ease
At the start of 2020, there are grounds for investors to be optimistic.
Somerset 'contrarian' Asquith targets LatAm and EMEA in latest EM launch
New Discovery fund offers investors an alternative to "index anchoring"
BRICS summit: What is the outlook for the member nations?
Do same risks remain in place?
'Recession-like conditions' central theme from IW's latest Channel Island Summit
Muted US earnings expected
Trailblazer Awards 2019: Q&A with James Yardley
Recognising the next generation of influential UK investors
Will Argentine bonds be the new Ukrainian-style success story?
Investors hopeful of bounceback ahead of elections
Will Russia replace reserve currency with Bitcoin?
New approach to using digital assets
Is value still the way forward in emerging markets?
Finished substantially ahead for 2018
European populism won't burn out - but is democracy dead?
Geopolitical impact on global markets
Ignoring the 'bad apples' of emerging markets
It has been a challenging year for emerging markets (EMs).
Turbulent September sees mixed results for EM funds
India and China funds struggle
The drivers of Russia's economic recovery
While the recent unpredictable geopolitical news flow has created challenges within Russia, it has served to mask a wealth of investment potential.
Justin Onuekwusi: Into our Multi-Asset World Cup knockout stages
'Round of 16’ and quarter-finals
Kames Capital's 2018 Debt World Cup: How do the top teams stack up when it comes to their bonds?
Financial performance in focus
Could we see the return of $100 oil prices this year?
Up 75% since lows seen in June 2017
Neptune's Geffen: If you believe in China, you have to believe in Russia
Moscow's relation with Beijing in focus
First State's Harman: Why our exposure to equities and corporate credit is at an all-time low
Volatility is a healthy development
Can emerging market outperformance continue?
After a dismal decade, the re-emergence of emerging markets (EMs) continues. In the year to the end of March, they outperformed global developed markets by 10 percentage points.
Morningstar's five unloved investment opportunities
Improving portfolio diversification
Oil soars and US equities drop as geopolitical tensions reach breaking point
Brent crude up 7% this week
Emerging Markets Diary: Views on the ground in China, India and Russia
Geoffrey Wong, head of emerging markets at UBS Asset Management, looks at the latest developments in three key emerging markets.