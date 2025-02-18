Expectations for European defence spend surge as US-Russia 'peace' talks for Ukraine begin

The US surprised the international political scene by arranging its own 1-1 negotiation talks with Russia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, triggering a surge of defence spending expectations in Europe.
The meetings began today (18 February) in Saudi Arabia, with top US and Russian officials set to discuss supposed peace talks to the end war. However, they have not included Ukraine or Europe in the conversation and the absence has triggered concerns about the nature of any potential deals being reached. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is also in Saudi Arabia this week for a pre-planned visit, but says he is not involved in the US-Russia talks and would not accept any arrangement decided regarding Ukraine without involving Kyiv in the decisions. Market Movers blog: European ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes