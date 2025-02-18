Expectations for European defence spend surge as US-Russia 'peace' talks for Ukraine begin

The meetings began today (18 February) in Saudi Arabia, with top US and Russian officials set to discuss supposed peace talks to the end war. However, they have not included Ukraine or Europe in the conversation and the absence has triggered concerns about the nature of any potential deals being reached. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is also in Saudi Arabia this week for a pre-planned visit, but says he is not involved in the US-Russia talks and would not accept any arrangement decided regarding Ukraine without involving Kyiv in the decisions. Market Movers blog: European ...