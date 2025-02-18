Expectations for European defence spend surge as US-Russia 'peace' talks for Ukraine begin

Fuels increased defence expectations

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

The US surprised the international political scene by arranging its own 1-1 negotiation talks with Russia to discuss ending the war in Ukraine, triggering a surge of defence spending expectations in Europe.

The meetings began today (18 February) in Saudi Arabia, with top US and Russian officials set to discuss supposed peace talks to the end war. However, they have not included Ukraine or Europe in the conversation and the absence has triggered concerns about the nature of any potential deals being reached. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is also in Saudi Arabia this week for a pre-planned visit, but says he is not involved in the US-Russia talks and would not accept any arrangement decided regarding Ukraine without involving Kyiv in the decisions. Market Movers blog: European ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Germany's DAX rallies in build up to election

Saba withdraws second requisition notice on European Smaller Companies after 'constructive' talks

More on Markets

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Trump's trade wars and whether market should be more concerned
Markets

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: Trump's trade wars and whether market should be more concerned

'Markets have been pretty sanguine'

Derren Nathan
clock 17 February 2025 • 3 min read
Germany's DAX rallies in build up to election
Markets

Germany's DAX rallies in build up to election

Up 7.7% past 30-days

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 17 February 2025 • 3 min read
UK investors fall back on domestic bias amid trade war uncertainty
Markets

UK investors fall back on domestic bias amid trade war uncertainty

Confidence in North America still highest overall

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 14 February 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot