UK, France and Germany urge increased defence spending on eve of Hague NATO summit

UK defence funding to hit 5% GDP by 2030

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 3 min read

Leaders of major European economies have reasserted their commitments to upping defence spending as they amass at the latest NATO summit.

Taking place over today (24 June) and Wednesday, global leaders will meet at The Hague in a show of unification against Russia, but focus will now be diverted to monitoring the US-Iran conflict. NATO will set out its new National Security Strategy at the meeting and heading into it, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged that his nation's defence spending will reach 5% of GDP by 2030 in a bid to make "working people more secure". Defence ETFs growing in demand in Europe The PM said: "We must navigate this era of radical uncertainty with agility, speed and a clear-eyed sense of ...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

