Russian court suspends claim against eight JP Morgan entities and JEMA trust

Pending appeal in English court

Sorin Dojan
clock • 1 min read

A Russian court has paused the lawsuit filed by state-owned bank VTB against eight JP Morgan entities and JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East and Africa Securities (JEMA) trust over alleged debts amounting to $81.3m.

