Royal London
Royal London names investment committee chair
Candia Kingston appointed
Vanguard outpaces rivals in platform sales in 2019
Gross sales of £3.9bn double that of nearest rivals
BlackRock tracker takes bulk of £1.3bn sustainable allocations
Morningstar sees 'building investor interest' in ESG space in January data
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Sir Steve Webb to join LCP
Former pensions minister departs Royal London
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2019
Passives and boutiques recognised
Standard Life Aberdeen UK head named group CEO at Royal London
Replacing outgoing Phil Loney
Update: Royal London CEO Loney to step down after seven years
Focusing on charity work
Revealed: Winners of the Specialist Investment Awards 2018
Celebrating boutique and passive investing
The Bigger Picture: What is the impact of the M&A boom for UK investors?
Worldwide M&A breaks $2trn barrier
Groups take action as gender pay gap figures revealed
Financial services has highest mean pay gap
RLAM inflows up over 20%
Demand for fixed income and cash funds
Revealed: Winners of the Lipper UK Fund Awards 2018
Top prizes go to Marlborough and Royal London
Revealed: Advisers' favourite business development managers 2017-18
Octopus again tops investment category
FE Invest launches risk-targeted responsibly managed portfolio range
To meet adviser demand
RLAM UK equities trio: Where we are finding value
PARTNER INSIGHT: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) equities trio Richard Marwood, Henry Lowson and Martin Cholwill talk about seeking value and which stocks they are selecting in the current investment environment.
RLAM's Hussain: There is little fear out there and that is what worries me
Refinancing environment
Marlborough appoints third co-manager to Extra Income fund
Moffat has 30 years' investment experience
Tilney Group hires two planners for wealth management service
Join from HSBC and Royal London
Royal London appoints ex-FSA senior adviser to board
Olivia Dickson joins as a non-executive director
RLAM to close UK Ethical Equity fund
Closes on 31 August
What are fixed income managers' responses to the reflation theme taking hold of markets?
Fund managers from Investment Week's Fixed Income Market Focus discuss their strategies for today's uncertain market environment.
Revealed: Advisers' favourite business development managers
Octopus tops 'investment' category
Winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards revealed
Investment Week is pleased to announce the winners of our Sustainable Investment Awards 2016, in categories including Best ESG Fund Management Group and Best Environmental fund.