FIF25: RLAM's Mike Fox lambasts anti-US exceptionalism narrative

Mike Fox, head of equities at Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), has criticised recent chatter that the period of US exceptionalism is ending.
When questioned at Investment Week's Future of Investment Festival today (4 June), Fox rejected the notion that Donald Trump's presidency and perpetual market tumult has put an end to the US' central place in the world. "The US is exceptional, let us get that over with," he began, adding that the world's largest economy is "100% exceptional" due to its liquidity, ability to foster an entrepreneurial environment, and access to capital. AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs Instead, he argued that reallocation towards European and Asian markets shows "rebalancing, no...
