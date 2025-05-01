Schroders, PIMCO and Royal London funds part of 24 latest RSMR ratings

Investment fund research and ratings house RSMR has awarded 24 ratings in April, Investment Week can reveal.
Having unveiled 11 fresh fund ratings in March, RSMR has today (1 May) disclosed another wave of ratings for 24 funds, making this the busiest period for RSMR fund awards since the research house launched more than two decades ago. While equity funds dominated the March recipients, April saw an increase in the number of fixed income funds receiving ratings, with strategies from asset managers such as Schroders, Royal London and PIMCO nestled within the 24. Seven Aberdeen Enhanced Index funds awarded RSMR rating The active strategies to receive ratings were: BlueBay Emerging Marke...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes