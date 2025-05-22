Royal London to take over Dalmore Capital

As part of the transaction, Royal London will commit up to £500m to future Dalmore funds. This adds another deal to the UK's portfolio as S&P Global found the nation accounted for more than 30% of all European deal volume in Q4 2024. HEIT backs Foresight acquisition as Drax withdraws bid Dalmore manages approximately £6bn of assets across five funds and specialises in long-term core and core plus infrastructure investments. Assets include the Thames Tideway Tunnel and 24 operational UK wind farms. This move supports Royal London's strategy to broaden its private assets capabi...