Royal London to take over Dalmore Capital

Royal London has agreed to acquire UK-based infrastructure asset manager Dalmore Capital.
As part of the transaction, Royal London will commit up to £500m to future Dalmore funds. This adds another deal to the UK's portfolio as S&P Global found the nation accounted for more than 30% of all European deal volume in Q4 2024. HEIT backs Foresight acquisition as Drax withdraws bid Dalmore manages approximately £6bn of assets across five funds and specialises in long-term core and core plus infrastructure investments. Assets include the Thames Tideway Tunnel and 24 operational UK wind farms. This move supports Royal London's strategy to broaden its private assets capabi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes