Rob Burdett
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
BMO GAM FundWatch: Central bank 'comfort blanket' helps fund performance
BMO GAM to rename multi-manager funds and other strategies in 'important step for the business'
Gosling's Grouse: Are multi-manager funds worth the money?
The multi-manager structure as we know it today - free of capital gains tax (CGT) for the buying and selling of funds within the wrapper and free of VAT - is 50 years old next year.
Boycie backs Burdett and Potter's round-Britain charity drive
Burdett and Potter plan 'Del Boy' driving challenge for CASCAID
Fund selectors: The challenges facing younger managers in 'supranormal' times
F&C Fund Watch: Japan sector tops chart of consistent performers
The IA Japan sector is home to the most consistent fund performers over the past three years, according to the latest research by F&C's multi-manager team.
F&C's Potter: Why we are dipping our toes back into EMs
Super six: The latest portfolios to join FundCalibre's Elite Rating list
Ratings agency FundCalibre has added six funds to its Elite Rating list after its inaugural investment committee meeting earlier this month.
Burdett warns on high cash positions in property funds as inflows surge
F&C multi-manager Rob Burdett has warned mainstream property funds are holding too much cash following a surge in inflows, making the sector unattractive.
Investors review UK small caps as opportunities open up abroad
F&C hires Spencer for Potter and Burdett's team
F&C Investments has hired ex-Aberdeen manager Scott Spencer to work on its multi-manager team, reuniting him with Gary Potter and Rob Burdett.
Burdett: 2011 - What a year
As 2011 draws to a close, now is as good a time as any to reflect on what has been another extraordinary year in global economic and political history and one which saw volatility return to markets once more amid whispers of a new credit crunch.
Burdett: Managers struggle to maintain sector-beating performance
The credit crunch is now more than three years old. The chaos of 2008, the rushed policy responses and bank capital injections and the subsequent cyclical bounce have been followed by regular jolts to investor confidence, not least the one that gripped...
Burdett: Falling shares are in the news, but what about falling yields?
Falling share prices are current news, but over the past two years the big issue for new investors is perhaps a different one: that of large falls in yields.
Shareholders approve F&C and Thames River MM merger
Shareholders in F&C's multi-manager funds have voted to merge with the Thames River Multi-Capital range run by Rob Burdett and Gary Potter.
Thames River duo to take stake in new Purves and Lance fund
Thames River multi-managers Gary Potter and Rob Burdett are set to become one of the first investors in Nick Purves and Ian Lance's new RWC income products.
Burdett and Potter reach £500m milestone
Thames River's multi-manager team has reached £500m of assets under management and is adding 20 new IFA firms a month to its client list.