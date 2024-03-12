Columbia Threadneedle shutters two funds on dwindling assets

Columbia Threadneedle has closed the CT Diversified Monthly Income and CT Multi-Manager Investment Trust funds due to a fall in assets.
The funds are set to close on 20 May and shareholders in the funds have been provided with options. Columbia Threadneedle overhauls UK retail multi-manager team as Burdett exits A spokesperson from the firm said: "Both funds have experienced a fall in assets and became too small to run as efficiently as we would wish. We believe the closure of these funds is in the best interests of investors." According to data from FE fundinfo, the assets in CT Diversified Monthly Income fell from £49.8m in March 2021 to £37.7m in March 2024, while for the CT Multi-Manager Investment Trust fund, ...
