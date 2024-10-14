Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing

After 17-years at Colombia Threadneedle

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

Rob Burdett has joined Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing, after departing his former firm.

Burdett was previously head of the Columbia Threadneedle multi-manager team and left the firm in April after a 17-year tenure, along with other core team members when the company elected to review his standalone team. Columbia Threadneedle overhauls UK retail multi-manager team as Burdett exits The new head will be reporting into Tom Caddick, managing director of Nedgroup, who told Investment Week that the hire was "really exciting". "I have known Burdett for about 20-years and I have always known him on the other side as a competitor and I have always liked and respected him." ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Acting Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

AVI Japan Opportunity to offer exit opportunity as directors urge shareholders not to participate

Government to announce billions of financing for AI and 'growth areas' at inaugural International Investment Summit

More on People moves

Mirabaud AM head of equities Anu Narula to exit firm after 11 years
People moves

Mirabaud AM head of equities Anu Narula to exit firm after 11 years

Paul Middleton to take over

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 14 October 2024 • 1 min read
Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing
People moves

Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing

After 17-years at Colombia Threadneedle

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 14 October 2024 • 1 min read
AJ Bell Investments promotes Ryan Hughes to managing director
People moves

AJ Bell Investments promotes Ryan Hughes to managing director

Group names sales director

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 October 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot