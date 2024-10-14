Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing

Rob Burdett has joined Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing, after departing his former firm.
Burdett was previously head of the Columbia Threadneedle multi-manager team and left the firm in April after a 17-year tenure, along with other core team members when the company elected to review his standalone team. Columbia Threadneedle overhauls UK retail multi-manager team as Burdett exits The new head will be reporting into Tom Caddick, managing director of Nedgroup, who told Investment Week that the hire was "really exciting". "I have known Burdett for about 20-years and I have always known him on the other side as a competitor and I have always liked and respected him." ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes