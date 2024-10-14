Rob Burdett reappears at Nedgroup Investments as head of international multi-manager wing

Burdett was previously head of the Columbia Threadneedle multi-manager team and left the firm in April after a 17-year tenure, along with other core team members when the company elected to review his standalone team. Columbia Threadneedle overhauls UK retail multi-manager team as Burdett exits The new head will be reporting into Tom Caddick, managing director of Nedgroup, who told Investment Week that the hire was "really exciting". "I have known Burdett for about 20-years and I have always known him on the other side as a competitor and I have always liked and respected him." ...