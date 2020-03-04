RIT Capital Partners

Rothschild investment trust

RIT Capital Partners is a large UK investment trust dedicated to investments in quoted securities and quoted special situations. Established in 1961, the company is a listed on London Stock Exchange and its chairman is Lord Rothschild.

The trust's focus is to acquire shares in publicly traded and privately held companies. The profits are only a small part of an annual dividend paid. The rest is reinvested. RIT Capital Partners has its headquarters in Spencer House in London's St James's.