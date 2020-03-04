RIT Capital Partners
Rothschild investment trust
RIT Capital Partners is a large UK investment trust dedicated to investments in quoted securities and quoted special situations. Established in 1961, the company is a listed on London Stock Exchange and its chairman is Lord Rothschild.
The trust's focus is to acquire shares in publicly traded and privately held companies. The profits are only a small part of an annual dividend paid. The rest is reinvested. RIT Capital Partners has its headquarters in Spencer House in London's St James's.
Lord Rothschild to step down as RIT chair in September
Will remain as president
Lord Rothschild: '2018 was the most difficult and treacherous year since 2008'
RIT Capital Partners results
Valentine's Day Gallery: The biggest break-ups in asset management
Deals that fell apart
Lord Rothschild: The avoidance of risk could become as high a priority as the pursuit of gain
RIT Capital Partners results
'Expensive' RIT Capital Partners downgraded by trust brokers
Moved from 'neutral' to 'negative'
Lord Rothschild warns on geopolitical risks as RIT bolsters defensive strategies
Trust reduces equity and sterling exposure
RIT backs out of Alliance Trust merger plans
Will not make formal offer
Alliance Trust/RIT merger talks reaction: 'Different mandates will make this a complicated process'
Two very different mandates