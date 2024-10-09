RIT Capital Partners appoints global equities specialist Helena Coles to board

RIT Capital Partners (RCP) has hired global equities specialist Helena Coles as independent non-executive director and member of the audit and risk committee.
Coles has spent most of her career as a portfolio manager, having co-founded and built an asset management firm in a joint venture with State Street Global Advisors, focused on Asian and emerging markets equities. She also held senior roles at Kleinwort Benson in investment management and investment banking in Hong Kong, at Fidelity International in sustainable investing and at the Prudential Regulation Authority in banking supervision. She currently serves as a non-executive director of HgCapital trust, JPMorgan Emerging Markets investment trust and Schroder Japan trust, and is a mem...
