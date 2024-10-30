Fidelity platforms lift restrictions on Majedie Investments and CT Global Managed Property Income

Valeria Martinez
Fidelity’s personal investing and Adviser Solutions platforms have reopened the Majedie Investments and CT Global Managed Property Income trusts to new investments.

The firm banned investors from buying new shares in Majedie Investments across both platforms over the summer, while limitations on CT Global Managed Property Income had been in effect since December 2022. A spokesperson told Investment Week these changes took effect on 23 October, following the recent lifting of restrictions on RIT Capital Partners, which had been in place since August 2023. Restrictions on JPMorgan Emerging Europe, Middle East & Africa Securities (JEMA) were also lifted on the firm's adviser platform last week, but the trust remains restricted on the personal invest...

Trustpilot