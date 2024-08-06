RIT Capital Partners appoints Cadarn Capital as investor relations and distribution partner

Launched in May 2023 and led by former partner and head of distribution at Frostrow Capital David Harris, the firm has been appointed to provide distribution and investor relations services to the £4bn FTSE 250 investment trust. Cadarn Capital's other trust partners include CVC Income & Growth (CVCG), HG Capital Trust (HGT), Pershing Square Holdings (PSH), RTW Biotech Opportunities (RTW), VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity (VOF) and ICG Enterprise Trust (ICGT). Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm "RCP is a distinctive global core-satellite ...