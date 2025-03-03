RIT Capital Partners NAV per share total return hits 9.4% as trust continues to tackle double-digit discount

In its annual results released today (3 March), the board said its holdings in quoted equities contributed 6.9% to the trust's NAV and returned 15.8% the 12 months ended 31 December 2024. Last year, the strategy increased its portfolio allocation to quoted equities to 46.2%, up from 38.4% in 2023. According to Maggie Fanari, chief executive of the trust's manager, J Rothschild Capital Management, RCP's quoted equities pillar "benefited from our selection of quality and small-to-mid cap stocks, along with a strong performance from managers investing in China and Japan". RIT Capital ...