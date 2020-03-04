Richard Philbin
Six alternative trusts for genuine diversification
What should investors choose to expand their portfolios?
Pressure builds on platforms for urgent solutions to MiFID II '10% rule' as deadline looms
As January 2018 deadline looms
Wellian's Philbin criticises property funds over 'disruptive' move to bid pricing
Proposes alternative system to combat illiquidity
US Special podcast: Elections, equity valuations and ETF boom
How are investors allocating to the US?
Meet the Investment Influencers: Richard Philbin of Harwood Multi Manager
In the latest of a new series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Harwood Multi Manager's Richard Philbin.
Harwood Wealth to float on AIM market
Raised £13.5m
Ten questions to ask bond managers about falling liquidity
Warnings issued by central banks
Philbin's Wellian partners with IFA FiveWays for bespoke MM range
Portfolios will invest in a number of collectives
Update: Hasley relaunches under 8AM Global brand as McGrath joins firm
Hasley Investment Management has relaunched under the name 8AM Global, with a restructured fund range, as former Miton manager Tom McGrath becomes a partner in the business.
Price war masks 'nightmare' of passive fund cost comparison
Fund buyers have called for more transparency on passive fund costs not contained within the ongoing charges figure (OCF) - even as a price war cuts headline fees to record low levels.
Buyers' checklist: Four things to consider when picking funds
Fund buyers have had a tough time choosing funds this year, as some of the best known portfolios in the UK have gone through manager changes.
The ten most and least volatile global funds of last 12 months
Harwood Multi Manager has revealed the ten most and least volatile funds in the IMA Global Sector over the past 12 months, amid renewed investor interest in the sector.
Philbin launches multi-manager firm with ex-Skandia CIO Durrant
Richard Philbin, the former F&C and Architas multi-manager, has teamed up with the founder of Skandia's Best Ideas range Alan Durrant to launch a new multi-manager business.
Architas to power Axa guided architecture; White label discussions
Axa has unveiled its new Tailored Selection guided architecture range of 121 funds, selected by its multi-manager arm Architas.