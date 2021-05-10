The Big Question: What fund is set to benefit from an economic recovery? (Part II)

John Leiper, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth
iShares US Value ETF
During the depths of the crisis, investors had been willing to pay anything for growth, valuations be damned. But the parabolic performance of growth over value could not be sustained forever.
Since then, we have seen a great rotation characterised by a re-opening economy and the flow of money from Covid-19 winners to losers, and from growth to value.
Over the past few months, we have made several changes to the ACUMEN Portfolios to participate in this theme.
For example, within developed market equities we took profit on our allocation to the quality factor and rotated into the iShares US Value ETF.
With the great rotation now on pause, one factor that could turbo-charge the next leg higher is if we see momentum strategies rebalance into value.
The value rally has run long enough that an increasing share of these stocks now also screen as momentum.
If so, we could see a rare technical event, and a notable period of outperformance, as value embarks on its long-awaited comeback campaign.