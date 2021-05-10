The Big Question: What fund is set to benefit from an economic recovery? (Part II)

Martin Ward, senior investment analyst at Psigma Investment Management

ES R&M Global Recovery

A fund we believe will perform particularly well is the ES R&M Global Recovery. The manager has positioned the strategy to benefit from an improving economy and reflationary conditions, with specific exposures to recovery, cyclical and smaller market-cap opportunities.





The portfolio has a clear bias to the value factor, which broadly speaking does well during a period of economic expansion.





There has already been evidence within the portfolio of an earnings recovery, which is now being rewarded with better share price performance.





We are of the opinion this trend will continue as these areas of the market now have better earnings momentum than last year's 'stay at home' winners.





Importantly, if we do see a more reflationary environment, we could see further upward pressure on bond yields, which would impact longer duration stocks (growth) where this portfolio has limited exposure.





A global mandate also means this manager has a vast pool of stocks to choose from, and the ability to take advantage of specific opportunities across different regions and economies.