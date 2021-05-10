The Big Question: What fund is set to benefit from an economic recovery? (Part II)

Managers pick their top choices

Following on from last week's Big Question, more fund selectors talk to Lauren Mason about the vehicles they are backing to perform well post-pandemic.
Martin Ward, senior investment analyst at Psigma Investment Management
ES R&M Global Recovery
A fund we believe will perform particularly well is the ES R&M Global Recovery. The manager has positioned the strategy to benefit from an improving economy and reflationary conditions, with specific exposures to recovery, cyclical and smaller market-cap opportunities. 

The portfolio has a clear bias to the value factor, which broadly speaking does well during a period of economic expansion.

There has already been evidence within the portfolio of an earnings recovery, which is now being rewarded with better share price performance.

We are of the opinion this trend will continue as these areas of the market now have better earnings momentum than last year's 'stay at home' winners. 

Importantly, if we do see a more reflationary environment, we could see further upward pressure on bond yields, which would impact longer duration stocks (growth) where this portfolio has limited exposure. 

A global mandate also means this manager has a vast pool of stocks to choose from, and the ability to take advantage of specific opportunities across different regions and economies.
Paul Green, investment manager in the multi-manager team at BMO GAM
TM Tellworth UK Smaller Companies
One fund we would back in an economic recovery would be the TM Tellworth UK Smaller Companies fund. 

Launched in 2018 and managed by UK small-cap stalwarts Paul Marriage and John Warren, the fund looks to exploit opportunities in the fertile hunting ground of UK Smaller Companies, with a particular focus on those stocks with a market cap of £100m to £500m. 

The experience of Marriage and Warren is augmented by other colleagues on the desk, providing both detailed fundamental analysis and data driven insights. 

It is an asset class that has been in the doldrums since the Brexit referendum in 2016 and sits at a discount to the broader UK market which itself is cheap compared to global equities. 

Around 40% of the portfolio is currently in 'value opportunity' names, which is higher than their neutral allocation to this type of stock. 

To us, this further demonstrates the value on offer in this area of the market.
Charlotte Cuthbertson, co-manager of the Miton Global Opportunities Trust
Oakley Capital
One of our favourite trusts is Oakley Capital. We are being asked more and more about environmental, social and governance [issues] as this is an area that investors are increasingly aware of. 

We tend to focus mainly on the governance aspect and Oakley is an example where improving governance could be a catalyst for a rerating. 

This stock used to have a number of historical corporate governance issues, in particular issuing stock at a discount.

In the past few years, however, it has resolved those governance issues to meet appropriate standards. 

The trust remains on a very wide discount, as, it would seem, perception has not caught up with recent events.

Oakley has a bias towards software, online platforms and subscription-based revenue models such as online education. Many of these companies have done extremely well. 

The big US private equity houses have announced some very big increases in valuations for the first three months of 2021. This suggests that there is scope for good news when Oakley announce their results for that period.
Daniel Lockyer, senior fund manager at Hawksmoor Fund Managers
BMO Commercial Property Trust
The diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) is perfectly poised for a recovery in the UK economy, given a significant element of the underlying property portfolio is exposed to the reopening of the economy.  

Yet the current share price trades at a 35% discount to a net asset value that has just been independently valued and therefore fully reflects the travails of the past year.  

Not only should the discount narrow as investors regain confidence in the NAV and rebased dividend, demand for the shares should increase because the likely upcoming restrictions placed on open-ended property funds will attract more investors to diversified REITs such as this.  

We believe listed REITs are superior alternatives (given the closed-ended structure meant the manager was not forced to sell assets during the pandemic) and investors have the ability to trade shares every day without fear of suspension, albeit not always at NAV.
Dan Pereira, research assistant at Square Mile
ES R&M Global Recovery
We have a high regard for ES R&M Global Recovery's Hugh Sergeant who has been investing in recovery stocks throughout his career.

The fund's investment philosophy is centred around three key concepts –  potential, valuation and timing – and uses a highly sophisticated quantitative screen called MoneyPenny to unearth stocks around the world when they are out of favour with the wider market. 

Given the fund manager's focus on recovery stocks, and the unconstrained nature of the fund, the portfolio has a distinct bias to medium-and-smaller-sized companies, which typically brings a higher level of risk and reward.

However, this fund is a solid long-term offering that should be able to capitalise on global economic recovery trends. 

Albeit a very short period, we note the fund has already demonstrated strong performance since the announcement of a coronavirus vaccine in late 2020 and through this year so far.
Sam Buckingham, vice president - investment strategy at Kingswood
Allianz UK Opportunities
In an economic recovery, traditionally investors would expect undervalued parts of the market to outperform as sentiment improves along with their underlying fundamentals. 

This time looks no different – value has outperformed substantially since news of Pfizer's highly effective vaccine was announced in November.

Smaller companies also traditionally outperform in the recovery phase of the economic cycle, boosted by their high market beta and exposure to domestic economies. Hence, a fund we would expect to do well in this environment is Allianz UK Opportunities. 

It possesses these two characteristics: a value/contrarian style; and a small-to-mid-cap bias. While investing in risky parts of the market, we take comfort from its conservative approach to portfolio construction, with maximum position sizes of around 4%, which should limit the downside risk.

Performance of the fund has been very strong, navigating the volatile UK market well by outperforming the FTSE All-Share index in every calendar year since 2015.
Genevra Banszky von Ambroz, co-manager of Smith & Williamson Managed Portfolio Service
BlackRock Emerging Market Equity Strategies
BlackRock Emerging Market Equity Strategies, which we hold in our Managed Portfolio Service, has remained a firm favourite of mine despite what can only be described as a challenging period for the approach over the last couple of years. 

The outperformance delivered by growth and momentum factors, most notably last year, was never going to favour a truly contrarian, value approach, and indeed, it did not.

However, the green shoots of a global recovery are already starting to have an impact, and the fund has seen a meaningful reversal in its fortunes relative to its more benchmark-aware and quality growth biased peers since the start of the year. 

This fund is not necessarily for the faint-hearted, but it should play a useful role for us in helping the portfolios to participate in any global recovery, while also diversifying our exposure in Asia and emerging markets. 
John Leiper, chief investment officer at Tavistock Wealth
iShares US Value ETF
During the depths of the crisis, investors had been willing to pay anything for growth, valuations be damned. But the parabolic performance of growth over value could not be sustained forever.

Since then, we have seen a great rotation characterised by a re-opening economy and the flow of money from Covid-19 winners to losers, and from growth to value.

Over the past few months, we have made several changes to the ACUMEN Portfolios to participate in this theme.

For example, within developed market equities we took profit on our allocation to the quality factor and rotated into the iShares US Value ETF.

With the great rotation now on pause, one factor that could turbo-charge the next leg higher is if we see momentum strategies rebalance into value. 

The value rally has run long enough that an increasing share of these stocks now also screen as momentum. 

If so, we could see a rare technical event, and a notable period of outperformance, as value embarks on its long-awaited comeback campaign.
Richard Philbin, chief investment officer at Wellian Investment Solutions
Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income
Gresham House UK Multi Cap Income is a fund in the IA UK Equity Income sector with a mid-to-small-cap bias, but with flexibility across the size spectrum. 

Ken Wotton and Brendan Gulston manage this 50-stock £90m offering with the mindset of owners rather than investors and this is a differentiating factor.

With a bias towards traditional cyclical sectors (40% in financials for example), the fund has delivered incredibly good returns since inception, even though it does have a value bias.

The managers split the stocks they buy into four categories with 70% invested in 'developing' or 'established' and 30% in 'emerging' or 'mature' businesses. 

This helps create diversity, but also assists with the consistency of dividend stream and provides capital growth prospects to investors. 

Four dividend payments per annum will also focus the managers to invest in reliable income streams.
Jessica Milsom, senior associate at Stonehage Fleming Investment Management
Artisan US Focus
The Artisan US Focus fund is a fundamental strategy with thematic idea generation and a methodical data driven process. 

The manager is not wedded to any philosophical style bias, and therefore retains flexibility to manoeuvre the portfolio to suit the prevailing market environment. 

Over the past two quarters, we have seen the portfolio transition to reflect confidence in a global economic recovery. This has been through a move away from the growth and defensive names, which dominated the portfolio in early 2020, and into more cyclical exposures. 

One example of a newer cyclical theme entering the fund has been in transportation and freight, an area underpinned by secular tailwinds which have accelerated post-Covid.

The manager is alert to technical and rotation risks, and has shown willingness to proactively risk manage exposure. 

Given rising style volatility and some crowded positioning, we look to the manager to effectively manage anticipated bouts of volatility around the Covid recovery narrative.
Click here to read Part I of this special Big Question.

With the throes of the pandemic behind us, it appears that a recovery is underway. 

This is evident in the outperformance of value stocks relative to their growth counterparts.

But for those who believe we are set for a sustained economic recovery, or who are looking to diversify their style exposure, the number of value-biased mandates have dwindled over the years as underperformance has led to manager departures and fund closures.

Therefore, Investment Week's editor Lauren Mason asked professional fund selectors their preferred choices of funds to hold amid a global recovery.

