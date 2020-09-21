Investors eye exit door as property funds prepare to reopen

Suspended open-ended property funds have been bolstering liquidity and gauging client intentions ahead of finally reopening after nearly six months, in efforts to ensure they are not forced to immediately suspend once again as investors consider whether the latest round of gatings marked "the straw that broke the camel's back".

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors cleared the way for property funds to begin to reopen earlier this month after it recommended a "general lifting" of material uncertainty on the valuation of most UK real estate assets, which had forced funds to gate in March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the IA UK Direct Property sector, the only fund to have reopened at time of writing is Threadneedle UK Property, while L&G Property is slated to open on 13 October.

Outside of the sector, St. James's Place also reopened its three UK commercial property funds, which suspended at the same time as IA UK Direct Property sector funds.

BMO Global Asset Management was able to open its Property Growth & Income fund, which sits in the IA Property Other sector, as early as June, largely owing to a much smaller allocation to physical property.

Of the remaining funds, their asset managers are currently reviewing their portfolios to ensure they are in scope to be accurately valued in order to reopen, with the target of a portfolio at least 80% free of valuation uncertainty.

However, with no regulatory requirement to reopen, the decision will be at firms' own discretion and there are a number of key concerns that will inform their decision to end suspensions.

Liquidity

The path to reopening for other funds is largely dependent on their relative liquidity, with the average fund in IA UK Direct Property sector sitting on a 16.5% allocation to cash at the end of July, according to FE fundinfo data.

However, there is substantial variation in cash levels across the sector, varying from around 5% to 29.4% in the case of the £341m AUM LF Canlife UK Property fund.

A sudden surge in redemptions would follow consistent outflows in recent times, with property having been hit with net outflows in all but four of the 12 months to the end of July, according to Investment Association (IA) data.

From a Q3 2018 peak of £32.6bn, total property fund assets had fallen to £25.9bn by the end of Q2 this year.

Sales and investor relations teams behind suspended funds have spent the last few months attempting to gauge their investors' intentions when their funds reopen, in efforts to understand if liquidity levels will be sufficient to cover redemption demand.

Asset managers will be desperate to avoid a situation whereby they are forced to immediately suspend after reopening owing to liquidity issues, as was the case in the wake of the 2016 Brexit referendum, and more recently in 2018.

Analysts at Fitch Ratings explained: "Redemption requests may be high upon re-opening if investors who had wanted to redeem after redemptions were suspended attempt to do so."

One such investor is CIO at Beaufort Investments Shane Balkham, who described the first imposition of material uncertainty clauses as the "straw that broke the camel's back" and no longer believes the vehicles are appropriate for model portfolios.

Balkham, who is preparing his portfolios to exit positions in BMO UK Property, BMO Property Growth & Income and Kames Property Income, told Investment Week: "While there is arguably a really good investment case for investing in these vehicles, for operational reasons they are not fit for purpose within a daily-trading model portfolio.

"We were happy to hold it through the Brexit suspensions because the funds we held were able to overcome the liquidity issue as they had strong liquidity and they swung their pricing.

"But now they have opened this Pandora's Box of material uncertainty, which is outside of the fund manager decision, and it is the straw that broke the camel's back.

"If I was a valuer and we had some volatility in markets, I would be quite tempted just to push the buttons again in case I have got it wrong. It is going to be easy to press that button again."