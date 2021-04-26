How European equities investors can prepare for the new economic cycle

During Investment Week's European equities webinar on 4 March, in association with River and Mercantile, our panel looked at how investors should best position themselves for the new economic cycle and post-Covid recovery.

The discussion explored what the region's path to recovery might look like and whether the unloved status of European equities may be about to change.

Our panellists also gave their views on how successfully European companies and managers are integrating ESG.

Path to recovery

Katrina Lloyd (KL): What is Europe's path to recovery starting to look like from here and what should investors be keeping an eye on?

James Sym (JS): I think the recovery is going to be extremely strong. I have been variously bullish and bearish on Europe over the last few years, and the reason for that is there is a fundamental shift, which actually was already in place but has been catalysed by Covid-19.

We spent the past ten years with little growth because governments were going through austerity and reducing their spending.

That has flipped 180 over the past year or so and is now being coupled with very supportive monetary policy and a much better demand outlook from the half of the economy that governments represent.

Plus, we have a huge amount of pent-up demand from the consumer, who is in a good place for the next 12 to 18 months. Most people have kept their jobs and used the opportunity to rebuild their balance sheets - and we all want to go on holiday, don't we?

So, I am incredibly positive on the demand outlook for Europe over the next 12 to 18 months and that has not been reflected yet in many share prices, which is good news.

KL: Are you worried about the slow speed of the vaccine rollout in a lot of countries in Europe?

JS: I don't think it really changes the big picture. In a way, the headlines create the buying opportunity and there are many companies I own that are geared into that recovery and would perhaps be 30%-40% higher if the vaccine rollout had gone more smoothly. It is a negative but a very well-known one and is reflected in share prices.

KL: How are you looking at Europe in terms of the recovery compared to other countries globally?

Richard Philbin (RP): Europe from a market perspective has really lagged, with the US being a major driver over the last five to ten years. But we feel there is a big opportunity in Europe - although it has fallen from 14%-15% to about 10% of the MSCI World index so its weight has fallen quite dramatically. But, where a company is based doesn't necessarily mean that is where its sales are, and we do know there are some fabulous global leading businesses based in the region.

But I am slightly worried from a European perspective that most listed companies tend to be more mature, less growth type companies. Austerity ending is a great thing and a good tailwind but are the economies the same as the stockmarkets?

So, I think it definitely helps to use an active manager rather than a passive manager as there are potentially some very good opportunities.

JS: It is an interesting point because this lack of growth stocks has been a massive headwind for the relative performance of Europe over the past decade as growth has been the pre-eminent style.

I don't actually think it is a growth versus value debate in the next cycle. That probably does come into it to a point, but I don't think it is necessarily the pre-eminent part of the discussion. It's about buying companies that are geared into a changed and better outlook for the next cycle.

You mentioned ESG at the beginning and Europe is very good at some areas like renewable energy, all across the supply chain, in a way that - given the political backdrop - the US isn't.

So growth is going to be more diversified, coming from different sectors, rather than just big tech where the US has been so strong.