research analyst

QuotedData hires This is Money's Rana as analyst

People moves

QuotedData hires This is Money's Rana as analyst

Previously worked at Investment Week

clock 04 May 2021 • 1 min read
7IM's Jack Turner on the events that could threaten the Topix

Asia

7IM's Jack Turner on the events that could threaten the Topix

Following Shinzo Abe's re-election as Prime Minister in 2012 and the infamous 'three arrow' stimulus package, the Japanese equity market was a star performer among the world's stock markets in 2013.

clock 15 August 2018 •
Trustpilot