QuotedData hires This is Money's Rana as analyst

Investment trust research firm QuotedData has hired This is Money journalist Jayna Rana as an analyst, effective from today (4 May).

Rana, who also spent four years covering the investment trust beat at Investment Week before joining the MailOnline subsidiary, will report to head of production Matthew Read.

Her responsibilities will include publishing daily news on key events and industry developments, supporting the research team with the production of research notes, and developing the firm's private investor output.

During her time at This is Money, Rana worked as the investing and small business reporter, where she covered news regarding the investment industry and the UK economy.

Her previous role at Investment Week involved covering all news relating to investment trusts, VCTs and EIS products, as well as interviewing some of the sector's most well-known names and relaunching the title's monthly podcast.

During her time as a journalist, Rana won the Association of Investment Companies' Best Trade Journalist award three times and came second place in MHP's '30 to Watch' Young Journalist Awards in the Business and Trade category.

CEO Edward Marten said: "We are excited to welcome Jayna to the team. She comes with a depth of knowledge of the industry as well as a real understanding of the retail audience which, combined with her talent for writing, make her a very valuable new addition to the team."

Rana added that she "looks forward to working with Ed and the team, and our growing bank of clients".

"For the past six years I have helped to keep investors - both beginner and professional - informed and educated on the latest and most relevant news while championing closed-ended funds and everything they have to offer," she said. "I am excited to continue this as an investment company analyst at QuotedData."