Fed holds rates but signals rise this year
Last raised rates in December 2015
Allianz GI's Dwane: 'The hard yards of Brexit are ahead of us'
Says political risk has heightened
Kames' Roberts: The world faces a headline inflation problem
Central bank policy disappointing
JPMAM hires ex-BoE manager for fixed income role
Joining global rates team
Markets breathe 'sigh of relief' after Fed hike
Markets across the world respond well to 0.25% increase
Multi-asset managers: How we are positioned ahead of Fed rate rise
Shifts in currency and equity positions
Fed signals December rate rise
Most members agree hike is imminent
Carney: Rate rises 'possibility not a certainty'
Warning to mortgage holders
Yellen: Rate rise 'on track' for 2015
Financial risks to holding rates
Has the Fed become hostage to inflation expectations?
Investors casting doubt on effectiveness of monetary policy
Contrarian: Heroic policymakers versus the 'creative destruction brigade'
David Stevenson asks what the market turmoil of the past few weeks has really taught investors.
Sterling jumps and housebuilders slump as Carney flags 'closer' rate rise
Housebuilders' shares have taken a dive in early afternoon trading after Bank of England governor Mark Carney said a hike in interest rates is "moving closer".
Expect more countries to cut rates below zero - Pattullo
Henderson's John Pattullo believes that more countries will cut their base rate of interest below zero as currency wars intensify.
New BoE deputy governor hints at interest rate rise
The Bank of England's new deputy governor, Minouche Shafik, has hinted to MPs that interest rates could be about to go up, the FT reports.
BoE's King warns of currency wars
The Governor of the Bank of England said he fears active exchange rate management could potentially start a currency war among some of the world's leading economies.
Eyes turn to November action as BoE holds rates again
The Bank of England has held interest rates at 0.5% for the 43rd consecutive month and kept its bond purchase target at £375bn.
Bank to resist rate rise and more QE
The Bank of England is expected to resist unleashing extra emergency support for the economy today amid mixed signals over the fate of the recovery.