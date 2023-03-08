Bank of England's Dhingra: Further rate hikes 'pose material risk'

In her speech given at the Resolution Foundation, Dhingra argued that monetary policy usually takes around a year to affect inflation. And with interest rates having already risen by 390 basis points since December 2021, she is urging a halt to further increases.

In the last two monetary policy committee meetings, Dhingra voted against hiking rates. In fact, she was in favour of keeping the Bank rate at 3% in December 2022, and at 3.5% in February 2023, her voting record shows.

"Overall, the evidence does not point to persistent cost-push inflation becoming embedded in wages and margins," she said.

Very little data point towards cost-push inflation going beyond what could be expected after an "unprecedented terms of trade shock", even after 18 months of above-target inflation, she added.

Dhingra believes that, since consumption remains weak, the effects of the monetary policy's tightening still need to fully take hold.

"Overtightening poses a more material risk at this point, through potential negative impacts from increased borrowing costs and reduced supply capacity going forwards," she continued.

Her worry is that further rate increases risk unnecessarily denting output during a time when the economy is weak, with the potential to deepen the impact on households, which are already facing significant squeezes.

"Recent research indicates the persistent scarring effects of deep contractions associated with monetary policy tightening and energy market disruptions, indicating the harmful consequences of overtightening," she said. "Such an approach would increase the downside risks of missing the inflation target in the medium term."

Dhingra concluded by arguing for a more prudent strategy, which would hold policy steady, in a bid to return the economy "sustainably" to the Bank of England's 2% inflation target in the medium-term.