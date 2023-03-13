Central banks expected to pause rate hikes following SVB collapse

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed at the end of last week.

The European Central Bank's rate-setting decision is due on 16 March, while the Federal Reserve and Bank of England come next week, on 22 and 23 March, respectively.

Markets now predict a 32.8% chance of no hike from the Fed, with a 67.2% chance of a 25bps hike

Before SVB's collapse last Friday (10 March). a hike was considered guaranteed, with markets split between chances of a 25bps hike (59.8%) and a 50bps hike (40.2%).

Markets have been predicting a similar path for the Bank of England, with traders expecting an almost 100% chance of a 25bps rate hike last week, before dipping to about 60% today.

HSBC buys SVB UK as regulators back US deposits

Today, analysts at Goldman Sachs wrote in a note that the Fed would likely hold rates at current levels due to the fallout, having previously expected a 25bps rise before the stress in the banking system emerged.

The analysts said the Fed would still likely raise rates by 25bps in May, June and July as it seeks to counter high levels of inflation, reaching a peak in rates of 5.25% to 5.5%.

"We see considerable uncertainty about the path," they added.

'Between a rock and a hard place'

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said the central banks now find themselves "between a rock and a hard place", faced with still-high inflation and "wobbles" in the banking system.

Sandra Holdsworth, head of rates at Aegon Asset Management, noted the ECB had "strongly pre-committed" to a 50bps rise at their last meeting, but the current situation has left them in a tough spot.

She asked: "Would the ECB hike into a potential financial crisis? Will hiking into this volatility cause a financial crisis?"

Despite these problems, Holdsworth said that she expected the ECB to "stick to their pre-commitment and hike".

Looking to the US, Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, noted that last week Jerome Powell had suggested the strength of recent data could require "an even more aggressive policy response".

Now, even if the banking sector is stabilised, he said the "lags with which policy operates are a reason to adopt a more gradual approach to policy tightening from here".

Market Movers Blog: European banks lead sell-off following SVB UK takeover

However, Oliver Rust, head of product at Truflation, stressed that tomorrow's inflation numbers will be the key for the Fed in deciding whether to pursue a rate hike.

He explained: "With January's annual CPI only falling a marginal 0.1% to 6.4%, the Fed may need to see something much more convincing for it to about-turn on their higher for longer interest rate plan."

If inflation continues to remain sticky, he said, the Fed will have "little choice" but to hike rates by 50bps "regardless of the further damage this will do to banks' balance sheets".

"Should it surprise on the downside and banks - and the wider markets - will breathe an almost audible sigh of relief," he concluded.

Gilles Moëc, group chief economist at AXA Investment Managers, agreed, arguing that a 50bps rate hike was very unlikely unless inflation data came in noticeably above expectations.

Still, he argued that the event will likely "trigger more prudence" at the Fed, along with the soft payroll data released last week.