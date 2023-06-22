Bank of England increases rates by 50bps to 5%

Seven MPC members voted for the 50bps hike, while two wanted to keep rates at 4.5%

The BoE's Monetary Policy Committee hiked rates via a majority vote of seven to two, with two members voting to hold the central bank rate at 4.5%.

This was the thirteenth consecutive interest hike from the central bank, putting rates at the highest levels since 2008.

Bank of England to review inflation forecast models following Treasury concerns

Markets had factored in another rate hike from the BoE, but they were split on whether the central bank would increase rates by 25bps or 50bps, considering the stickiness of inflation which, according to CPI data yesterday remained stagnant in May at 8.7%.

In its report, the MPC said its remit is "clear that the inflation target [of 2%] applies at all times, reflecting the primacy of price stability in the UK monetary policy framework".

It added: "The framework recognises that there will be occasions when inflation will depart from the target as a result of shocks and disturbances.

"The MPC will continue to monitor closely indications of persistent inflationary pressures in the economy as a whole, including the tightness of labour market conditions and the behaviour of wage growth and services price inflation. If there were to be evidence of more persistent pressures, then further tightening in monetary policy would be required."

The move follows a pause from the Federal Reserve last week, but chair Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee yesterday (21 June) the Fed will likely resume hiking rates, as there was "a long way to go" to reach the 2% inflation target.

The European Central Bank continued its hiking streak with a 25bps increase last week to 3.5%, its highest level since 2001, also noting inflation being projected to "remain too high for too long".

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt stood by the central bank's decision, stating: "High inflation is a destabilising force eating into pay cheques and slowing growth. Core inflation is higher in 14 EU countries and interest rates are rising around the world, but the lesson from other countries is that if you stick to your guns, you bring inflation down.

"Our resolve to do this is watertight because it is the only long-term way to relieve pressure on families with mortgages. If we do not act now, it will be worse later".

Jonny Black, chief commercial and strategy officer at abrdn said the hike evidenced "how exceptional economic conditions in the UK currently are".

"Clients have been living with high inflation and sustained rate rises for some time now, and many will be acutely aware that fears of a recession could intensify if the situation does not improve soon. With the picture changing so quickly, they will appreciate reassurance and the opportunity to discuss their long-term savings and investment strategies to ensure as many outcomes are accounted for as possible."