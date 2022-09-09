Bank of England delays MPC in light of national mourning

The delay pushes the decision beyond what is widely expected to be the date of an Emergency Budget

The central bank made the announcement on Twitter, confirming the next committee decision would be revealed a week later than anticipated.

A statement read: "In light of the period of national mourning now being observed in the United Kingdom, the September 2022 meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee has been postponed for a period of one week. The Committee's decision will be announced at 12 noon on 22 September."

This delay would push the decision to the day after what is widely expected to be announced as the date for an Emergency Budget (21 September).

However, it is yet unclear how parliamentary business will proceed through the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Earlier this week, chief economist of the BoE Huw Pill said that while an energy bills freeze may help to lower inflation, a rise in interest rates was still likely.