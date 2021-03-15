private credit

Fidelity International partners with Moonfare to provide access to private markets funds

Follows entry into private credit market in January

15 March 2021
Fidelity enters private credit market with team hire from MeDirect Bank

€400m European CLO management awarded

19 January 2021
