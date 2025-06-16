Private credit and secondaries to become leading strategies over the next year

Geopolitical factors a 'significant risk'

Patrick Brusnahan
clock • 1 min read

Almost half (45%) of investors plan to increase their allocation to private credit over the next 12 months, up from 37% six months ago.

In addition, 37% of investors plan to increase their allocation to secondaries, compared to 29% in December 2024. US not considered a top three export destination by UK manufacturers for first time ever This is according to Coller Capital's latest Global Private Capital Barometer, which also found that 28% of respondents expect to increase their private equity allocation, down from 34% six months previous. However, only 10% reported they would decrease their allocation. Geopolitical instability resulted in 44% of investors reporting a heightened focus on geopolitical risk as cr...

