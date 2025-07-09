Experts warn investors 'do not understand' implications of private markets investments

Retail investors may not entirely grasp the implications of investing in private markets, members of the House of Lords have been told.
Ludovic Phalippou, professor of financial economics at the University of Oxford and Narine Lalafaryan, assistant professor of corporate law at the University of Cambridge, told the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee that the relationship between private credit and private debt has become increasingly blurred. "They invest in private credit without really knowing the risks," Philappou said when asked about the increasing investor base of private markets. 'When things go bad, all things go bad': The risks behind the private credit boom According to data from Moo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes