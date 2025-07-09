Experts warn investors 'do not understand' implications of private markets investments

Ludovic Phalippou, professor of financial economics at the University of Oxford and Narine Lalafaryan, assistant professor of corporate law at the University of Cambridge, told the House of Lords Financial Services Regulation Committee that the relationship between private credit and private debt has become increasingly blurred. "They invest in private credit without really knowing the risks," Philappou said when asked about the increasing investor base of private markets. 'When things go bad, all things go bad': The risks behind the private credit boom According to data from Moo...