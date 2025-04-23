Moody's and MSCI join forces to launch private credit investment risk assessments

As private credit market expands

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

Moody’s has teamed up with indices provider MSCI to provide independent risk assessments for private credit investments following continued expansion of this area of the market.

The solution, which Moody's and MSCI said was "a first-of-its-kind", will address the necessity to provide consistent standards and better tools for investors to be able to assess, compare and understand the risk of their investments.  FCA private markets review raises valuation concerns As part of the joint offering, Moody's will add its flagship EDF-X models into MSCI's private credit solutions, with the indices provider holding data on over 2800 private credit funds and 14,000 individual underlying companies.  Moody's president and CEO Rob Fauber said: "As the private credit mar...

