portfolio management

Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with L&G Multi-Asset Target Return fund manager Willem Klijnstra

Funds

Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with L&G Multi-Asset Target Return fund manager Willem Klijnstra

One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers

clock 21 February 2020 •
Jane Welsh: Fund consultants and ratings agencies must step up to improve diversity

Industry

Jane Welsh: Fund consultants and ratings agencies must step up to improve diversity

Diversity Project manager on breaking down barriers in portfolio management

clock 18 February 2020 •
Wells Fargo AM's Marais appointed CEO

People moves

Wells Fargo AM's Marais appointed CEO

Effective immediately

clock 07 June 2019 •
Chase de Vere's Justine Fearns: There is huge value in a supportive workplace

Industry

Chase de Vere's Justine Fearns: There is huge value in a supportive workplace

Benefits of inclusive working practices

clock 05 March 2019 •
'The industry must act': Research highlights ten ways to improve diversity in portfolio management

Investment

'The industry must act': Research highlights ten ways to improve diversity in portfolio management

New Financial report

clock 23 September 2018 •
Trustpilot