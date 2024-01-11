Lazard AM bolsters global sustainable equity team with portfolio manager hire

Lazard Asset Management has expanded its global sustainable equity investment team with Evie Paterson joining as a portfolio manager and analyst.
She joined from Impax Asset Management, where she has worked as a senior research analyst and was responsible for generating investment ideas for the firm's environmental and sustainable equity strategies. Paterson was also a member of the portfolio construction team for the $12bn Impax Global Opportunity fund. Alan Custis leaves Lazard AM following UK equity team merger At Lazard AM, she will help manage the Lazard Global Sustainable Equity strategy, an actively managed model portfolio which invests in companies offering products and services that support the transition to a more ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes