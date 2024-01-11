Lazard AM bolsters global sustainable equity team with portfolio manager hire

She joined from Impax Asset Management, where she has worked as a senior research analyst and was responsible for generating investment ideas for the firm's environmental and sustainable equity strategies. Paterson was also a member of the portfolio construction team for the $12bn Impax Global Opportunity fund. Alan Custis leaves Lazard AM following UK equity team merger At Lazard AM, she will help manage the Lazard Global Sustainable Equity strategy, an actively managed model portfolio which invests in companies offering products and services that support the transition to a more ...