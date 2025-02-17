FCA delays implementation of SDR to portfolio management

Last year, Investment Week revealed that the regulator aimed to publish the document in Q2 2025, after allowing a four-month extension to certain asset managers to comply with the SDR labelling regime, until 2 April 2025. SDR 'not straightforward' for MPS providers and DFMs However, in an update on its consultation around extending the SDR regime to portfolio management on Friday (14 February), the FCA said "we no longer intend to publish a policy statement in Q2 2025". This is because "it is taking longer than expected" for some asset managers to comply with the regulation, which ...