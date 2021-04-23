Peter Spiller
Rathbones 'deeply concerned' over ACG's refusal to liquidate Gabelli Value Plus+
Adds voice to dissenting shareholders
ACG tells 'emotional' GVP shareholders to 'get a grip' as it seeks two-year stay of execution
Searching for solutions
IW's 25th anniversary: Where are the rising stars of 1995 now?
Most successful managers take a trip down memory lane
Former GVQ sales head joins boutique CG Asset Management
Broadening reach to wider audience
Curtis, Spiller, Young: Who are the longest serving investment trust managers?
Managers who have 'seen it all'