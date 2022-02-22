The yen conundrum - reviewing value in currency markets

The joke has it that the US dollar will sustain its value because its principal competitors are so flawed: the EU is a museum, Japan is an old people's home and China is a prison. There is a grain of truth in these characterisations, but the US currency has plenty of challenges itself.

Fashion plays a role in the factors that determine day-to-day reaction functions in the FX market. In the past the dominating factor has varied from relative inflation, relative growth of money supply, balance of trade and anticipation of central bank interventions. Today's dominant fashion is relative nominal interest rates, reflecting an absence of significant inflation in recent years, a reach for yield in all asset classes and the greater financialisaton of the global economy.

For emerging markets government indebtedness has been important, but that has not typically been a feature of developed markets. In addition, some currencies, notably the US dollar, have benefited from a safe haven status in a time of crisis. The yen also can catch a bid in difficult times for asset markets, in part because it's a funding currency and is the beneficiary of short covering in times of distress.

Over the longer term, currencies tend to revert to their fundamental value; that is to say the exchange rate which makes the associated economy competitive but no more; factors affecting this include relative rates of inflation, relative productivity growth and structural change. That makes the Japanese yen interesting, given it is trading at a five-year low and on competitive criteria it is extraordinarily cheap.

According to one Bloomberg model the yen is valued at half its long-term level versus the US dollar. Productivity growth is similar in Japan and the US, but in Japan wage growth has been negligible in recent years, whereas in the US wages are growing at 5% with upwards momentum. Similarly, the CPI in Japan struggles to reach 1.5%, whereas the US CPI, according to the market will rise by 2.8% per year over the next 5 years (a figure we find implausibly low). In other words, if the exchange rate does not move, the Yen will become even more competitive.

There are two negatives to the yen: demography and government debt. The falling population in Japan is indeed a factor that calls for a low neutral real interest rate and the concomitant rising dependency ratio is also a competitive challenge. This is somewhat offset by high levels of economic activity among the elderly, but nevertheless suggests that the equilibrium exchange rate is lower; just not nearly as low as it is now.

Government debt, even after decades of fiscal deficits, is less worrying. The Bank of Japan has purchased government debt to the value 135% of GDP, and these holdings are unlikely to be sold back to the market. If they were replaced by the fabled quadrillion yen coin, neither growth nor interest rates would be affected. If inflation rises meaningfully beyond the 1% level now forecast for 2022 and 2023, then purchases by the BoJ may be more constrained given a forecast fiscal deficit still close to 5.8%. At worst that would raise long-term interest rates, which, ceteris paribus, would be supportive of the yen. The debt/GDP level would not be unduly alarming.

The explanation for the yen's weakness lies in the dominance in FX markets of relative nominal interest rates. As the Federal Reserve attempts to maintain credibility, short-term interest rates have risen in the US. By comparison there are no expectations for rate rises in Japan hence the yen has depreciated by 10% in the last year.

So, what is the outlook for dollar/yen? The longer an investor's horizon, the more attractive the yen seems to be, given its solid fundamentals as a store of value. In the shorter term, momentum and the dominance of interest rate differentials suggest caution. Given our base case of higher-than-consensus inflation in the US, it is likely that the interest rate differential will increase over the next couple of years. However, we are long term value focused investors. Currency misalignments this extreme are rare.

Peter Spiller is co-manager of Capital Gearing Trust