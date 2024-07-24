Raza will join CGAM CEO Alastair Laing and co-CIOs Peter Spiller and Chris Clothier in managing the firm's CG Absolute Return and Capital Gearing Portfolio funds. He joined CGAM in February 2021 as an investment analyst, a position he held for over two years before his promotion to investment manager in June 2023. Raza started his career in PwC as an adviser on corporate finance and infrastructure projects before moving on to work for HSBC in M&A and leveraged finance in 2017. CG Asset Management to launch index-linked bond fund Moriarty, who joined CGAM in 2022, will work with ...