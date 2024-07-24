CG Asset Management (CGAM) has promoted Hassan Raza and Emma Moriarty to portfolio manager positions.
Raza will join CGAM CEO Alastair Laing and co-CIOs Peter Spiller and Chris Clothier in managing the firm's CG Absolute Return and Capital Gearing Portfolio funds. He joined CGAM in February 2021 as an investment analyst, a position he held for over two years before his promotion to investment manager in June 2023. Raza started his career in PwC as an adviser on corporate finance and infrastructure projects before moving on to work for HSBC in M&A and leveraged finance in 2017. CG Asset Management to launch index-linked bond fund Moriarty, who joined CGAM in 2022, will work with ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes