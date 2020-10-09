ACG tells 'emotional' GVP shareholders to 'get a grip' as it seeks two-year stay of execution

The head of Associated Capital Group's (ACG) independent board tasked with overseeing its investment in Gabelli Value Plus+ (GVP) Bruce Lisman has told fellow shareholders to "get a grip", but promised ACG would agree to liquidate the trust in two years if its proposed remedies failed to improve performance.

Tensions between GVP's largest shareholder ACG and the trust's board and shareholders have been fraying in recent weeks, after ACG, which owns around 28% of the shares, blocked the trust's liquidation despite two-thirds of other shareholders voting in favour of discontinuation.

Shareholders and analysts recently told Investment Week of their frustration at ACG's decision. The US-based firm continues to suggest alternative remedies for the trust as it fights against liquidation.

In a recent call to shareholders, Lisman noted concerns of ACG's fellow investors, but told those getting too "emotional" to "get a grip".

Lisman claimed that not all shareholders had heard ACG's suggestions and said the firm believed "not all shareholders that have voted for discontinuance are necessarily committed to that position".

"I know that some of you are unwavering in your support for discontinuation," Lisman continued.

"And I know from reading the news that some of you are very emotional about it and some feel compelled to make threats. I would tell you to get a grip; we are talking about stocks and the stockmarket.

"Your opposition does not make you an enemy, just to be clear. And our position should not be used as a test of good versus evil. We do have differences and let's search for solutions."

ACG promises to step aside

In order to find that solution, Lisman said ACG's independent committee was proposing inserting a 10% annual buyback policy, which he said would provide "liquidity relief for those who would like out", alongside a 50% reduction in management fees paid to Gabelli Funds to 50 basis points of net asset value (NAV), and a 6% dividend policy.

The independent committee, Lisman promised, would meet the wider ACG board next week and recommend that if its suggestions are implemented, ACG would not vote against liquidation at the next continuation vote, scheduled for 2022, if the majority of shareholders vote in favour of discontinuation.

"If we tried this and it did not work for you in two years, we would step aside," Lisman announced.

Lisman said those wishing for liquidation were suggesting "we ought to junk a portfolio that may well be at its bottom".

However, analysts and shareholders have already dismissed ACG's remedies, with J.P. Morgan Cazenove's Christopher Brown recently calling them a no starter and CG Asset Management's Peter Spiller telling Investment Week that "if you have a management process which so far has produced a negative result against the index, there is no fee low enough to make it worth continuing".

Co-portfolio manager of GVP Bob Leininger said the management team remained focused on the future, claiming a case could be made that "the best relative valuations in the US stockmarket are in smaller capitalisation, value-oriented stocks".

"In our opinion, the prospects for generating absolute return in GVP over the next five years are substantial," Leininger reasoned.