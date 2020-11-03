Rathbones 'deeply concerned' over ACG's refusal to liquidate Gabelli Value Plus+

Rathbone Investment Management has written to the board of Gabelli Value Plus+ (GVP) outlining its frustration that the trust’s largest shareholder Associated Capital Group (ACG) is "attempting to trap shareholders against their will".

Stewardship director Matt Crossman said Rathbones was "deeply concerned with the current state of affairs and the continued refusal by Associated Capital Group to countenance a wind up and their threat of legal action".

Crossman added the firm was supportive of the "continued pressure being applied by other shareholders" regarding the matter.

ACG calls Gabelli Value Plus+ shareholder meeting as trust's future hangs in balance

Investec Wealth & Investment fired the first shot at the trust back in September 2019, accusing the then board of not "acting proactively on behalf of shareholders".

Recently, the trust overwhelmingly lost a continuation vote, leading to a liquidation vote, which was rejected by ACG.

ACG was recently been spun out of GAMCO, the parent company of investment manager Gabelli Funds. ACG owns around 28% of GVP shares, with a 75% majority needed to liquidate a trust meaning GVP is hostage to their vote.

Brokers have criticised ACG and called the situation "a mess", while CG Asset Management's Peter Spiller told Investment Week he hoped the firm would eventually relent.

However, on a recent webinar, ACG doubled down on their position and outlined suggested measures to improve performance, promising to liquidate the trust in two years' time should those remedies not work.

Waterfall AM tables bid for Alternative Credit IT

That webinar in itself was criticised by Metage Capital for failing to entertain questions from fellow shareholder as it suggested it would.

Crossman said: "The resolution to approve the continuation of the trust was clearly defeated and yet we find it frustrating that ACG are attempting to trap shareholders against their will.

"We appreciate the difficulty of this situation and the steps being taken by the board to speed up this process. We also acknowledge the transparency given by the board to shareholders around the options available to the board.

"We remain strong supporters of the actions of the board at this time and make ourselves available for future consultation should the board wish."