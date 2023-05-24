Capital Gearing trust returns worst result in 41 years

NAV per share for the trust fell 3.6% over the period, which it credited to surging inflation and interest rates.

Peter Spiller, who is the UK's longest-serving investment trust manager, has run the trust for its entire 41 years. He shares the co-manager role with CEO Alastair Laing and CFO Chris Clothier.

The managers acknowledged the "disappointing period" for the trust, adding that "no part of our portfolio was untouched" by the sharp rise in interest rates over the last year.

Rising interest rates hit the portfolio's property sector allocation, which the managers said was "responsible for the entire loss the company experienced in the year".

This has caused the trust to reduce its property weighting from 16.5% to just 4%. Of the remaining holdings, the managers expect the prospective returns "to be excellent, if volatile".

By contrast, fixed income within the portfolio was benefited from the interest rate hikes throughout the year, with its UK treasury bill portfolio yield growing from 0.5% at the start of the year to 4.2%. The credit portfolio yield rose from 2.3% to 6.2%, while the US TIPS portfolio yield grew from -0.9% to 1.4%.

The managers said currency movements had been "generally favourable" throughout the year, as sterling depreciated against the euro and US dollar. They added the trust had sold dollars during the Truss administration as sterling fell to record lows, but acknowledged "with hindsight, we should have sold more".

Equities in the trust returned 6% over the year, with a 15% return from UK equities and 10% from energy stocks.

Meanwhile, the running costs of the trust reduced "substantially" throughout the year, resulting in ongoing charges ratio falling from 0.52% to 0.46%, while OCR including management costs fell from 0.78% to 0.64%

Over the last three years, the trust's share price rose only 15.8%, compared to the MSCI UK index's growth of 51%.