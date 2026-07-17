Nutshell Growth fund

The Big Question: How much 'skin in the game' should fund managers have in their strategies?

Funds

The Big Question: How much 'skin in the game' should fund managers have in their strategies?

Ten experts answer

clock 17 July 2026 • 1 min read
Ex-Tory treasurer's long-only Nutshell Growth fund eclipses 700% portfolio turnover in twelve months

Managed funds

Ex-Tory treasurer's long-only Nutshell Growth fund eclipses 700% portfolio turnover in twelve months

Trading well into the night

clock 30 July 2025 • 2 min read
FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: 'The global fund doing things differently – with great results'

Funds

FundCalibre's Juliet Schooling Latter: 'The global fund doing things differently – with great results'

Differentiation essential

clock 02 May 2025 • 5 min read
FundCalibre adds Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste to 'Elite Rating' suite

Funds

FundCalibre adds Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste to 'Elite Rating' suite

Two other funds added to watchlist

clock 13 November 2024 • 2 min read
Nutshell AM slashes fees on growth fund

Funds

Nutshell AM slashes fees on growth fund

Cuts of up to 75 basis points

clock 10 July 2024 • 2 min read
Deep Dive: Investors urged to look beyond 'pure' AI plays as bubble concerns linger

Companies

Deep Dive: Investors urged to look beyond 'pure' AI plays as bubble concerns linger

'Most disruptive force in business'

clock 19 April 2024 • 4 min read
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