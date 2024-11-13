FundCalibre adds Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste to 'Elite Rating' suite

Regnan Sustainable Water and Waste has been awarded an 'Elite Rating' by research ratings agency FundCalibre, while IFSL Wise Multi-Asset Income and Nutshell Growth were highly commended and added to the' Elite' watchlist.
FundCalibre's 'Elite Rating' is awarded to no more than 10% of funds in a sector and focuses on future performance, as well as requiring a strong track record to demonstrate that the portfolio remains consistent with its investment philosophy. Meanwhile, Nutshell Growth and IFSL Wise Multi-Asset Income both received the 'Elite Radar' badge because the funds do not yet meet the minimum three-year track record to pass FundCalibre's AlphaQuest quantitative screening process. Two Baillie Gifford funds lose FundCalibre 'Elite Rating' Juliet Schooling Latter, research director of FundC...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes