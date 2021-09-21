Noelle Cazalis

Road to COP26: Green bonds are the new stars of climate finance but questions remain

ESG

Road to COP26: Green bonds are the new stars of climate finance but questions remain

Not all green bonds are equal

clock 21 September 2021 • 4 min read
$500bn in 2021: What the green bond surge means for investors

ESG

$500bn in 2021: What the green bond surge means for investors

Products prove popular across sectors

clock 15 April 2021 • 4 min read
How are managers positioning their portfolios in wake of Covid-19 crisis?

Markets

How are managers positioning their portfolios in wake of Covid-19 crisis?

The Big Question on coronavirus

clock 30 March 2020 •
Rathbones' Cazalis: Why UK financials are our comfort blanket

Funds

Rathbones' Cazalis: Why UK financials are our comfort blanket

More 'compelling' option than US and Europe

clock 14 November 2019 •
Rathbones to release High Quality Bond fund to broader UK market

Bonds

Rathbones to release High Quality Bond fund to broader UK market

Managed by Noelle Cazalis

clock 10 September 2019 •
Apprentice fund managers: You're hired!

Fund management

Apprentice fund managers: You're hired!

Reviewing the best deputy managers

clock 04 October 2018 •
Trustpilot